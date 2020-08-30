DAVIS, Barbara Evans, widow of Benjamin W. Davis Jr., passed away on August 26 2020, at age 94. Born in Bronxville, New York, she moved to Richmond when she was a young child. At Ginter Park Elementary School her teachers unsuccessfully tried to correct her left-handedness and fatten her up in the Fresh Air Club! Barbara was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's School and RPI, earning a degree in Occupational Therapy. Barbara was passionate about her career and her patients. While working in the Virginia Home she convinced Ford Motor Co. to donate a bus for the handicapped residents there. Earning her CDL, she drove her patients to ball games, fishing, the circus, anywhere she thought they would enjoy. Later, at St. Mary's Hospital, she continued helping people with therapy needs. Barbara was an early, outspoken and ardent feminist. She loved fancy cheese, wine, anything red, her doggies and the River. Barbara drew, painted, sewed, knitted, learned to play the bagpipes (badly) and read voraciously. She completed daily crosswords, played cards and tried to stop at every yard sale she passed. She befriended everyone she met and was curious about everything. She is survived by sons, Ed (Jill) and Chris (Debbie). She leaves four grandchildren, Sara, Matt, Emily and Annie; and seven great-grandchildren, Wade, Amelia, Davis, Kelley, Owen, Andrew and Teddy. A private graveside service will be held later. Visit www.blileys.com and leave a story on her Tribute Wall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Richmond Animal League in North Chesterfield.