DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory to a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at March Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

