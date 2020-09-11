Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

DAVIS, Frances Ruth, 72, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, August 30, 2020. She leaves to cherish her loving memory a host of family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 (today), 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the March Funeral Home Chapel. Live streaming will be available on our website. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.