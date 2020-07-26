DAVIS, Judy Eck, 66, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; and her parents, Stanley and Marie Eck. Judy is survived by her children, Katherine Champagne (Joshua) of Richmond, Michael Davis (Ashley) of Henrico and Eric Davis (Jennifer) of Kill Devil Hills; three grandsons, Preston Champagne, Gibson Davis and Oliver Davis; her brother, Johnny Eck (Angie); and niece, Tayler Rutledge; her brother-in-law, James Davis (Ellen); as well as many other close family members, friends; and her dogs, Bella and Lola that she cherished dearly. Judy was retired from Anthem, where she had worked for 36 years. Judy was a kind, loving, generous soul. She welcomed all with loving arms and always had a hug to share. She is now reunited with her soulmate, her Bobby. To know her was to love her. Her remains rest at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., where the family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral and graveside service will be private. For condolences and a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 30
Visitation
Thursday, July 30, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
