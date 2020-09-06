DAVIS, LINDA

DAVIS, Mrs. Linda G., age 71, of Henrico County, Va., departed this life on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald C. Davis; father, Marvin Grimsley; mother, Mary L. Rice; and brother, John R. Grimsley. Linda is survived by five siblings, Marvin M. Grimsley, James Grimsley, Mary G. Lanthrip, Patricia A. Grimsley, Myra K. Grimsley; as well as many nieces and nephews. She loved to celebrate family gatherings and social occasions. Linda was often the life of the party. She fulfilled her love of travel by becoming a flight attendant (retired). She loved gardening and shared her knowledge freely. Linda's kind, loving and generous spirit will always be remembered by those who knew her best. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to support Linda's love of children. Viewing was done by the immediate family due to the COVID-19 virus, followed by cremation. Online condolences may be left at www.nelsenrichmond.com.