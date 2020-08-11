DAVIS, MARIA

DAVIS, Maria Anderson, 70, of Glen Allen, Va., transitioned to her heavenly home on August 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; father, Oscar Anderson; and stepfather, Ronnie Morse. Surviving are her devoted mother, Evelyn "Gertie" Morse; daughter, Crystal L. Davis; sister, Patricia Keel and her husband, Robert; stepmother, Evelyn Anderson; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Tuesday, August 11, from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Wednesday, August 12, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Dr. John Kinney officiating. Entombment Forest Lawn Mausoleum. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARIA DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.