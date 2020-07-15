DAVIS, Nakia J., 45, of Richmond, died July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay G. Davis. Surviving are two daughters, Aliya Hunter and Charlee Davis; three sons, Ja"Quan Hunter, Kazan and Judon Davis; one granddaughter; father, Charles L. Davis; sister, Vonda D. Smith; brother, Carlos Davis; fiancee, Sherritta Robinson; mentors, Anthony Hughes and Lisa Baskerville; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. and where a private funeral service will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Ray McKenzie officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfunealhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
-
Federico brothers convicted in brazen Chesterfield murder-for-hire plot to kill 3
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…