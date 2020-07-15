DAVIS, NAKIA

DAVIS, Nakia J., 45, of Richmond, died July 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay G. Davis. Surviving are two daughters, Aliya Hunter and Charlee Davis; three sons, Ja"Quan Hunter, Kazan and Judon Davis; one granddaughter; father, Charles L. Davis; sister, Vonda D. Smith; brother, Carlos Davis; fiancee, Sherritta Robinson; mentors, Anthony Hughes and Lisa Baskerville; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A walk-through visitation will be held Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. and where a private funeral service will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Rev. Dr. Ray McKenzie officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at www.scottsfunealhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of NAKIA DAVIS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.