DAVIS, SCOTT

DAVIS, Scott P., passed away suddenly at home on July 21, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Susan Davis; children, James, Andrew and Brandon Davis; mother, Jean Davis; and extended family. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Online condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Jul 28
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
3:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
