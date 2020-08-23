DAWSON, Gillian Mary, was born in the UK to Basil and Elsie Rackham. She died Friday, August 7, 2020, at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond, Va., at the age of 90. She leaves three children, Philip Dawson (wife, Lisa), Robin Dawson (wife, Sue), Pamela Dawson (husband, Steve O'Malley); her former husband, John Dawson; and grandchildren, Christopher Dawson, Molly Dawson, Helen Dawson, Will O'Malley and Lauren O'Malley. Gillian completed an M.A. in Romance Languages at Oxford University. She moved to Australia before coming to America in 1965. She came to Newport News in 1975 and settled in Williamsburg in 1985. She taught at B.C. Charles Elementary School and was a Historical Interpreter in Colonial Williamsburg for many years. She was a story teller and a poet with the James City Poets and Virginia Poetry Online. Gillian will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Rev. Jeanne Pupke of The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond will lead a memorial service on Zoom on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 4 p.m. ET. Please register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYtfuGtqTgpH9yHENZGB1hwfM9kdW5CbmYo to receive an email with information to join. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to one of her favorite charities: World Wildlife Fund, League of Women Voters, ASPCA or Planned Parenthood.
