DeMAURIZI, Phyllis Jane Stevens, age 80, slipped the bonds of earth, surrounded by family, at home on August 31, 2020. Left to carry her spirit and memories are her husband and life partner of 42 years, Richard "Rick" Michaels; daughters, Dawn Spears, Kimberly Tetlow and Vittoria DeMaurizi with partner, Edward "Blue" Holm; grandchildren, Laura Spears, Georgia Krapf and Eric Tetlow; and great-grandchildren, Sam and Mare. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Ruth Ann Stevens; and her son, Maurizio DeMaurizi. Phyllis is survived by her brother, Jim Stevens, his wife, Chris and their daughters, Gail, Karen, Wendy and Susie. Other family includes Peter and Judy Tetlow of Richmond; and Lorenza, Agostino and Silvia DeMaurizi of Imola, Italy. The family would also like to include her beloved friend, Joan Marie, who gave her extraordinary care for these last nine months. Phyllis expressed a deep love of life and everything in it. She will always be remembered for her electrifying personality and unforgettable laugh. She had the amazing ability to be attentive to those around her and gave the best compliments. She encouraged everyone to slip out of their comfort zone and explore the world as she did. Celebrating every occasion, Phyllis will continue to be a reminder for us all to lovingly embrace our lives and keep those around us playful. Always advocating for fairness in our world, Phyllis was generous to share her hope and ideas with her community. One of her greatest talents was her ability to bring people together to make something wonderful happen for our community and she did it with her indomitable humor and strength of happy persuasion. With a deep appreciation for the arts, she shared her gift as a teacher, column writer, gourmet cooking instructor, art gallery coordinator, director of state education and community service for the Virginia Opera Association, and projects director for the Arts Council of Richmond and countless non-profits. Some of her career highlights include her work in administration at the Toledo Museum of Art, being an executive administrator at the Institute of Fine Arts of NYU, director of events and grants at Richmond's Chapter of the American Red Cross, and developing and directing major events including the National American Red Cross Centennial convention, directing the VCU Sesquicentennial Celebration and was the notable mother of June Jubilee--an arts festival that successfully brought together the diverse communities and talents of Richmond, Va. Phyllis adored her artist community and continued her support when she helped establish her husband Rick's art framing and gallery business. As Phyllis always said, "Don't cry, I'll be back!" A Celebration of Life is not scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.blileys.com/obituaries. Those who wish to contribute in her memory are encouraged to donate to The Circle Center for Adult Day Care at 4900 West Marshall Street, Richmond, Va. 23230 (https://circlecenterva.org), or any hunger relief organization of your choice.