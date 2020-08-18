DEMM, Doris Elizabeth Anderson, died Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Richmond, Virginia. Doris, "Honeybunch" to friends and family alike, is survived by her husband, Paul W. Demm; her three sons, Christopher (Elizabeth), Stephen and Charles; and two grandsons, Jack and Donal. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Francis Anderson and Mary O'Connell Anderson; and siblings, Helen Anderson Valentine, John Donald Anderson and Jean Frances Anderson. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to benefit the G. Francis and Mary O. Anderson Library Endowment at William & Mary. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial