DENZLER, Carroll E., 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on July 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary; wife, Gladys; son, Kenneth; grandson, Kenneth Jr.; and brother, George Denzler Jr. He is survived by his son, Richard Denzler; daughters, Tammy Woodcock (Alan) and Tracey Coats (Kennon); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and brother, Tommy Denzler. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.

