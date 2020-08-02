DENZLER, Carroll E., 81, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on July 28, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Mary; wife, Gladys; son, Kenneth; grandson, Kenneth Jr.; and brother, George Denzler Jr. He is survived by his son, Richard Denzler; daughters, Tammy Woodcock (Alan) and Tracey Coats (Kennon); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and brother, Tommy Denzler. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 3, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23238.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…