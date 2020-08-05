DeSHAZO, JESSICA

DeSHAZO, Jessica Sinclair, 44, of Glen Allen, passed away July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael W. DeShazo. She is survived by her mother, Linda Forstmann; life partner, Clay Davies; stepmother, Angela DeShazo; brother, Michael W. DeShazo Jr.; grandmother, Vivian Whited (Dave); uncle, Kenneth Forstmann (Shirley); aunt, Mary Scott (Michael); aunt, Jane Moore (Billy); niece, Cecelia Cilumbrello and her son, Judah; nephew, Brody DeShazo; and a multitude of friends that she loved, especially Hilary Martinez and Catherine Femrite and her "adopted brother," Frank Harder. Jessica graduated from Randolph-Macon College. She loved to travel, going to 49 states and a few different countries. She was a business consultant. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Due to current state of Virginia regulations, memorial service will be private. Jessica's service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on the same day and can be viewed by visiting blileys.com/obituaries/ tribute wall. Please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.

