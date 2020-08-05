DeSHAZO, Jessica Sinclair, 44, of Glen Allen, passed away July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Michael W. DeShazo. She is survived by her mother, Linda Forstmann; life partner, Clay Davies; stepmother, Angela DeShazo; brother, Michael W. DeShazo Jr.; grandmother, Vivian Whited (Dave); uncle, Kenneth Forstmann (Shirley); aunt, Mary Scott (Michael); aunt, Jane Moore (Billy); niece, Cecelia Cilumbrello and her son, Judah; nephew, Brody DeShazo; and a multitude of friends that she loved, especially Hilary Martinez and Catherine Femrite and her "adopted brother," Frank Harder. Jessica graduated from Randolph-Macon College. She loved to travel, going to 49 states and a few different countries. She was a business consultant. Family will receive friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, at Bliley's-Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. Due to current state of Virginia regulations, memorial service will be private. Jessica's service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. on the same day and can be viewed by visiting blileys.com/obituaries/ tribute wall. Please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her memory.View online memorial
Service information
Aug 8
Visitation
Saturday, August 8, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
11:00AM-1:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Most Popular
-
RPD assigns Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney a security detail because of 'credible and ongoing threats'
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
UPDATED: Judge dismisses Lee statue lawsuit, but issues injunction in separate case, barring removal
-
WATCH NOW: Midlothian immunologist believes COVID-19 was in U.S. earlier than thought
-
Farrell 'not going anywhere' as Dominion resets leadership succession
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…