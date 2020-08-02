DICKERSON, Meredith Lee "Dick," 89, of Richmond, Va., son of the late Alberta Reeves, passed away on July 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Sally Gresham Dickerson; and his daughter-in-law, Linda Dickerson. He is survived by his brother, Carl Freeman; his three sons, Stephen Dickerson, Meredith Lee Dickerson Jr. (Denise) and Jeffrey Dickerson (Sheri); grandchildren, Trevor Dickerson (Katie), Brooke Dickerson, Courtney Henry (Scott), Lauren Dickerson, Patrick Dickerson, Sarah Dickerson and Beth Dickerson; and his great-granddaughter, Lucy Blake Henry. Dick grew up in Roanoke, Virginia and was a Marine Corps Korean War Veteran. He attended Roanoke College and Richmond Professional Institute, where he met his wife. He worked for Virginia Power for 36 years, retiring in 1991. He was an active volunteer with Tuckahoe Little League, giving countless hours to coaching and eventually became a Commissioner and President of the organization. He was a sports enthusiast, following his favorite Atlanta Braves. He was a devoted father that gave up his personal time to always be there for his sons and their families. He will be buried in Quantico National Cemetery in a private family service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Ste. 102, PMB 609, Oceanside, Calif. 92057.View online memorial
