DICKERSON-REED, Sharon Patrice. A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, Sharon P. Dickerson-Reed, 51, of Henrico County, Va., passed away on August 24, 2020. Please join us in celebrating her life at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where walk-through visitations will be held 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020 and Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with live streaming on the website. Interment private.