DICKSON, WILLIS "BILL"

DICKSON, Willis Francis "Bill," 81, of Cumberland, departed this life for his heavenly home on August 10, 2020. Bill was born on June 7, 1939, in Lynchburg, to the late George and Frances Dickson. He was preceded in death by his brother, George H. Dickson; and two grandchildren, Spencer and Sarah Dickson. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia Dickson; sister, Virginia H. Deihl; children, Lisa Corbin (Kyle), Timothy Dickson, Troy Dickson (Veronica) and George W. Dickson (Nicole); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
