DIGGS, Mary "Frances," 82, of Richmond, Va., departed this life August 10, 2020. Frances is survived by four children, Cynthia Greene, Sharon, DeJuana and Andrew Waller (Leslie). Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, where a viewing will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Homegoing service will be held virtually at noon on Saturday, August 22, via Second Baptist Church South Richmond Facebook page.View online memorial
