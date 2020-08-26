DODL, June Marie, age 88, died August 23, 2020, and now awaits the resurrection at the return of Jesus Christ to this earth. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Viola Dodl; and her brother, Calvin. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Martha; her niece, Anita Bryan (Al); nephew, Rodney Dodl (Lydia); and their families. June was a member of the Richmond Christadelphian Forest Hill Ecclesia and served as pianist for decades. She had retired from Bank of America after a 35-year career as a legal secretary in the mortgage field. The family extends their gratitude to the team at Covenant Home Care for providing outstanding care for June in her final days. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider your local Food Bank. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
