DONAHOE, Thomas Edward III "Ted," 60, of Deltaville, sadly passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Ted was born on August 3, 1959, in Richmond, Virginia, the third of four children, to Tommy and Bertie Hall Donahoe. He was preceded in death by his parents, whom he lovingly cared for until their deaths. Ted grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia, where he graduated from Manchester High School. He enjoyed family fishing trips with his father and brother on the Chesapeake Bay. He was a self-taught, accomplished guitar player and music lover. He is survived by his sisters, Robin Newberry and Alice Luck; and brother, Shawn Donahoe. He leaves behind his aunt, Brenda Georges; four nephews, a niece and many cousins and friends. His passing leaves a big hole in our lives. In Ted's memory, donations may be made to The Northern Neck-Middlesex Free Health Clinic, P.O. Box 1694, Kilmarnock, Va. 22482, which provides medical, dental, counseling and pharmacy services to those in need.
