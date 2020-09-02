DONBROSKY, EDWARD JR.

DONBROSKY, Edward Paul Jr., passed away early Sunday morning, August 30, 2020, at home, surrounded by his adoring family. A devoted husband, exemplary father, doting Papa and an incredible brother, uncle and friend, Edward meant the absolute world to his family and to Edward, his family was his whole world. Born on September 16, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, to Martha and Edward Donbrosky. Ed always honored his parents and cherished his humble and memorable childhood. Ed served in Vietnam for nearly two years as an Army helicopter repair technician in the 174th Aviation Company. Upon returning home in April 1970, Ed ultimately made his way to Richmond, Va., to pursue the hand of Teddy Fadool, a woman he had met through letters while in Vietnam. Married on September 5, 1970, they happily raised two sons and four daughters. Ed supported his family, primarily through his passion for design and building. Throughout his life, he worked tirelessly to create and complete a variety of projects for his family and friends. In 1979, Ed and Teddy joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, remaining a faithful and dedicated member throughout this life serving diligently in various church callings and leadership positions. Ed was deeply devoted to family and perfectly loved each of his 16 grandchildren, who equally cherished their Papa D. Ed enthusiastically researched his family history and compiled a detailed personal history, which we now and will always cherish and treasure. Ed will always be remembered for his waffles, sugar cookies and as a man of true integrity and strong moral character who served God, family and his country consistently to the very best of his capacity. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; and older sister, Annie; survived by his wife and best friend of nearly 50-years, Theodora Antoinette; their children, Edward (Heather Lyn), Matthew (Heather Mae), Martha (Jeff), Kathryn (Luke), Joanna (Ben) and Jessica (Matt); 16 grandchildren, four brothers and four sisters, many nieces and nephews, especially Scott and Theo. We are forever grateful for the amazing support of family and friends, especially those who have traveled from Michigan for an extended time. All services will be held at Woody Funeral Home-Parham at 1771 North Parham Road in Richmond, Va. The viewing will take place on Thursday, September 3, 6 to 8 p.m.; funeral to occur on Friday, September 4, beginning at 11 a.m.