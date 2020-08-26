DOSWELL, John William "Billy," 93, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020, at his home in Richmond. He was the son of the late James Marshall and Margaret Miller Doswell; and is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Roberta "Robbie" Carter Doswell. Other survivors include sons, John Cabell (Mary), William Carter (Jeffrey Jacobs) and James King; as well as six granddaughters, Lindsay Doswell Forston (Will), Catherine "Katie" Doswell Born (Andrew), Cabell Doswell, Alison Doswell, Meredith Doswell and Elizabeth "Liza" Doswell; and three great-granddaughters, Robbie and Hadley Forston and Carter Born, to whom he was affectionately known as "Paw-Paw." He is survived also by his brother, James Marshall Doswell Jr. of Rock Hill, S.C.; and was predeceased by his sister, Mary Doswell Simpson of Danville, Va. Billy was born in Richmond, graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the final months of WWII and graduated from Washington and Lee University. His early career included reporting for the "Richmond Times-Dispatch" and the "Richmond News Leader." For over 20 years, he was a public relations and government affairs consultant in Richmond and a familiar face at the Virginia General Assembly. He went on to serve as Director of External Affairs for the CIA during the first term of the Reagan Administration and ended his career overseeing government affairs for VCU. He also owned and published the "Tidewater Review" for many years and was a founder of Virginia Capital Bank, now part of BB&T. In retirement, Billy earned an M.F.A. in creative writing from VCU and wrote short fiction in addition to several plays, three of which were produced. Throughout his life, he was a voracious reader, traveled extensively with his wife and family, enjoyed sailing and tennis and was an ardent and vocal supporter of his granddaughters' athletic teams at St. Catherine's School and their colleges. He had a keen sense of humor and mischief, and was the good-natured target of many family pranks. Throughout his life, Billy never met a stranger, was witty and charming and possessed the gift of gab. While he had diverse interests and hobbies, none superseded his love for and devotion to Robbie and the rest of his family. The family is grateful for the loving support of The Rev. Judy Davis as well as devoted caregivers Jennifer, Stephanie, Janet, Danise, Jean and Sabine. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Emmanuel Brook Hill Episcopal Church, 1214 Wilmer Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.