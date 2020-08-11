DOUGHERTY, MARY "LYNN"

DOUGHERTY, Mary "Lynn" Reilly, 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away suddenly after suffering a stroke at St. Mary's Hospital on August 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Thomas P. Dougherty Sr.; her six children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:30 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Richmond, Va. 23229. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date in Syracuse, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

