DOWNEY, GARVIS "RUDY" III

DOWNEY, Garvis Rudolph "Rudy" III, of Providence Forge, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Garvis Downey Jr.; and his grandmother, Emma Bowling. Rudy was a 1996 graduate of Virginia Polytechnic and State University. He was employed by Capital One as an Agile Delivery Lead. Rudy was an avid deer and turkey hunter, a passion he shared with his father and was associated with many hunt clubs throughout his life. He also loved spending time on the golf course with friends, attending NASCAR races and spending precious time with family and friends cooking out, fishing, boating and riding around on the golf cart at Bethpage. He was known for his larger than life personality, his big heart, genuine laugh, big smile and he always wanted to make sure that everyone was having a good time. He was a wonderful husband and loved telling their love story. He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Downey; his mother, Nannie B. Downey; brothers, Scott Downey (Maria) and Kent Downey (Marisa); uncle, Charles Downey (Janice); his best friend, Mike Wright; his three fur babies, Gracie, Abby and Bella; and many friends. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Glasgow Cemetery, 1208 Fitzlee Street, Glasgow, Virginia 24555. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or the New Kent Humane Society, Inc., P.O. Box 104, Providence Forge, Virginia 23140. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
