DRAPER, Martha Jane Shiflet, 99, of Henrico, passed away on August 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester H. and Lucy D. Shiflet; her loving husband of 50 years, Howard R. Draper; grandson, Matthew C. Ayres; brothers, Harold D. and Hugh C. Shiflet; sister, Carolyn S. Nichols. She is survived by her daughters, Jane D. Ayres, Sharon D. Riley (Dan), Elizabeth D. Banks (Dave); grandchildren, Lori R. Rickers (Christian), Brent A. Ayres (Natalie), David P. Riley (Heather), Brian T. Ayres, Timothy M. Ayres (Madison), Michael C. Riley (English), Laura A. Lumpkin (Brandon); 21 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Martha was born on October 25, 1920 on a 922 acre farm in Bath County, Virginia. She moved to Richmond in 1940 and worked at Miller & Rhoads until starting a family. She then went back to work at Thalhimers' until retirement. Until recently, she still met for lunch every month with her Thalhimers' friends. She was a charter member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She loved God, her family and being a Shiflet. Burial will be private. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the venue, Oakdale, 13497 Ashland Road, Ashland, Virginia 23005. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Martha's memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 113 Wilkinson Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Services are being provided by Bliley's, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Va. 23228.
