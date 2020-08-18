DRISKILL, Margaret Green, 84, of DeWitt, Va., loving wife, mother and Nana, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at her home. A lifelong resident of Dinwiddie County, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Alice Clay Green. She was also preceded in death by her son, William L. Driskill Jr.; and her brother, Billy Green. Margaret was a 1956 graduate of Alexandria School of Nursing. Her career as a registered nurse spanned more than 40 years, including service at Petersburg General Hospital, Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and Hiram Davis Medical Center. She was an active member, Elder and pianist at Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Louis Driskill; daughters, Vicki Bridgeman (Dennis) and Susan Parrish (Chuck); daughter-in-law, Terri Driskill; grandchildren, Chip Parrish (Taylor), Ryan Parrish (Melba Dale), Ashley Perkinson (Brad), Kellie Bridgeman, Grayson Driskill, Tyler Parrish, Daniel Bridgeman, Madison Martin (Josh) and Will Driskill; as well as nine great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the cemetery at Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends inside the church beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bott Memorial Presbyterian Church, 17113 McKenney Avenue, DeWitt, Va. 23840. Services are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
