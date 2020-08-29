DRIVER, Linda Englehart, 62, of Henrico, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Earl Englehart Jr. and Blanche Estelle Timberlake Englehart. Linda worked as a mortgage research specialist for SunTrust for 37 years. She graduated from Highland Springs High School in 1976. Linda enjoyed sewing, antiquing and she was a lover of animals. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Lawrence Blackwell Driver; fur baby, Pumpkin; brothers, John Earl Englehart (JoAnne) and Milton Richard Englehart (Judy); brothers-in-law, Bill Driver and Frank Driver (Pam); and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your local SPCA or pet rescue.
DRIVER, LINDA
