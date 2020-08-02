DUFFY, Sally

DUFFY, Sally McCreery, 88, of Richmond, died on July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Franklin and Ethel Hale McCreery; a beloved son, Christopher Bailey Wurdeman; her husband, Edward Thomas Duffy Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth McCammon. She is survived by her son, John Henry Wurdeman (Kathy); her daughters, Deborah Lee Steege and Laura Ann Wurdeman; and her devoted caretaker, Rita Smith, all of Richmond, Va. Sally was blessed to have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a fashion model in her early years, enjoyed painting and sewing and was a dog lover. She is forever united with Chris and her two sweet Westies. A memorial service will be private.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Sally DUFFY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.