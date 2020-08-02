DUFFY, Sally McCreery, 88, of Richmond, died on July 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Benjamin Franklin and Ethel Hale McCreery; a beloved son, Christopher Bailey Wurdeman; her husband, Edward Thomas Duffy Jr.; and a sister, Elizabeth McCammon. She is survived by her son, John Henry Wurdeman (Kathy); her daughters, Deborah Lee Steege and Laura Ann Wurdeman; and her devoted caretaker, Rita Smith, all of Richmond, Va. Sally was blessed to have seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a fashion model in her early years, enjoyed painting and sewing and was a dog lover. She is forever united with Chris and her two sweet Westies. A memorial service will be private.View online memorial
Tags
Most Popular
-
Two national retailers coming to Chester shopping center as anchor tenants
-
Editorial: Where is the leadership?
-
Hopewell grad Darrell Taylor signs $6.7 million deal with Seahawks
-
Lohmann: How one man discovered his Black family's blond-haired, blue-eyed relation -- and a Richmond story worth telling
-
WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…