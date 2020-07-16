DUNAWAY, OTHO "SONNY" JR.

DUNAWAY, Otho "Sonny" Paul Jr., 80, went to be with his Lord on July 13, 2020. He was born in Richmond on May 11, 1940, and was preceded in death by his father and mother, Otho Paul Dunaway Sr. and Grace B. Dunaway. He is survived by his sister, Joyce P. Dunaway; and two sons, Stephen Paul Dunaway (Becky) and Troy Dean Dunaway (Denea). He was retired from the City of Richmond. The family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in Washington Memorial Park. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society of Virginia or charitable foundation of your choice. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

View online memorial