DUNCAN, Harvell Evon, of Mechanicsville and co-owner/operator at Westbury Deli, age 72 years, departed this life suddenly September 5, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Alzie; sons, Norman (Leacy) and Mark (Francine); seven sisters, Juanita, Cynthia, Zenna, Juanica, Una, Claudine and Morine; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 11, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229. A Celebration of Life will be held in the Cochrane Chapel at Woody on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 11 a.m., with interment following in Westhampton Memorial Park.