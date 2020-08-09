DUNCAN KELLY, Mattie Ratliff, 81, of Midlothian, passed away August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Louise Ratliff; brother, Harold Cole; and twin daughters, Melinda and Belinda Duncan. She is survived by her brother, Ern Cole (Betty); sister, Francis Moore; husband, Johnny Kelly; sons, Robert (Joy) and Keith (Michele); grandchildren, Angel Nichols (Robby), Melanie Ramsey (Elijah), Judah, Noah, Hannah and Madison; great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Landon, Isaiah and Rosalind; stepchildren, Glenn (Donna), Dale and Timothy (Vivian); and extended family and friends. Mattie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, known for her love of God, love of people, prayers that would move heaven and her signature smile. Her family and friends always enjoyed her "specialty desserts" that she prepared for seasonal and family gatherings. She made sure you were always fed and never cold in the winter. Her career as a bus driver for Chesterfield County, Richmond City and Warwick Christian School spanned 40-plus years. During this time, she transported generations of families, watching previous students bring their children and grandchildren to her bus. She was a founding member of Victory Tabernacle Church, where she was very active with the choir, Primetimers and food pantry. The family will receive friends at Victory Tabernacle Church, 11700 Genito Rd., Midlothian, on Friday, August 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. where a service will immediately follow at noon. Interment, Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
