DUNLAP, Samuel Leroy. Celebration of Life will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, at 12 noon, St. Mark Church of God In Church, 1100 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, Virginia 23222. Superintendent Barry Winston. On Thursday, July 23, 2020, Samuel Leroy Dunlap, 71 years old, peacefully transitioned. He was one of seven children born to the late Superintendent Clarence Dunlap Sr. and Elnora Talley Dunlap on May 7, 1949, in Richmond, Virginia. He was the loving husband to Barbara W. Dunlap and had two children, Candice Nelson and Laundra Dunlap; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SAMUEL DUNLAP as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.