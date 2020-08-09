DUNLAVEY, Brenda Lynn, 71, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. A beloved daughter, sister and aunt, she was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Gene Dunlavey; and her brother, R. Sanford Dunlavey. She is survived by her sister, Donna Ramsey; brother-in-law, John Ramsey; nieces, Jennifer and Sara Ramsey; nephews, Michael Ramsey and Chase Dunlavey; cousin, David Hobson (Liz); and her dearest friend and lifesaver, Yvonne Freeman. A graduate of Mary Washington College and the MCV School of Pharmacy, Brenda devoted her life to her family and her profession. She enjoyed cooking, spending time at the river and above all else, helping others. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed. Donations can be made in her memory to Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, located at 1704 West Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
