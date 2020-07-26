DYSON, Mrs. Sharon Peacock, 70, of Henrico, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. She was born March 31, 1950, to Oliver Mason (Shorty) and Corinne Brooks Peacock in Richmond, Va., who preceeded her in death. Sharon was a loving, kind and generous mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She loved to sing, especially Christian music and found inspiration from Christian Gospel music. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa Colleen Melton (George); two grandchildren, Christopher Robin Hostetter and Brittany Victoria Mullins; and a great-grandson, Matthew William Mullins. A celebration of Sharon's life will be held Sunday, August 2, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church, 3100 Gay Ave., Henrico, Va. 23231. Due to COVID-19, we understand everyone's concerns and ask that if you attend, please wear a mask. If you are unable to attend, please say a prayer at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Oakwood Memorial Baptist Church; Harvestors Quartet, c/o Danny Parker, 2205 Cool Springs Road, Sanford, N.C. 27330; or Ivan Parker Ministries, P.O. Box 346, Mt. Juliet, Tenn. 37121.View online memorial