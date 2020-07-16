EADES, JOYCE

EADES, Joyce B., 84, of Henrico, Va., was called to be with her Lord on July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Edward Eades Jr.; parents, William Payton Whitlock and Edith Hall Whitlock; and brother, Roger Dale Whitlock. She is survived by her son, James Edward Eades (Ellen); daughters, Donna Eades Powell (Michael) and Susan Eades Furcron (Danny); sister, Brenda Whitlock Latham; brother, Ellis Payton Whitlock; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was a proud and devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy. The family will receive guests Friday, July 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.

