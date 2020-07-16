EADES, Joyce B., 84, of Henrico, Va., was called to be with her Lord on July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Edward Eades Jr.; parents, William Payton Whitlock and Edith Hall Whitlock; and brother, Roger Dale Whitlock. She is survived by her son, James Edward Eades (Ellen); daughters, Donna Eades Powell (Michael) and Susan Eades Furcron (Danny); sister, Brenda Whitlock Latham; brother, Ellis Payton Whitlock; as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joyce was a proud and devoted member of Bethlehem Baptist Church, as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Daughters of the Confederacy. The family will receive guests Friday, July 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., followed by a funeral service on Saturday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 17
Visitation
Friday, July 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 18
Service
Saturday, July 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Bliley's - Staples Mill
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
8510 Staples Mill Road
Richmond, VA 23228
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
State board backs plan for removing Lee monument by cutting it in three sections
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
After calling publicly for an investigation, Mayor Stoney tells police he saw nothing criminal in officer's actions
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…