EARLY, Nancy B., 82, of Henrico, Va., passed away on August 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rex G. Early; her mother and father, Jimper and Ellis Mae Early; her son, Stephen P. Early; and her daughter-in-law, Diana Early. She is survived by her son, Michael W. Early (Tyler); granddaughters, Alexandra Carter (Bryce), Callee Miller (Logan), Cheyanna Perry (Ronnie) and Casey Early (Patrick Driscoll); brother, James D. Belcher (Leigh); as well as all those she considered her grandchildren. Nancy grew up in a coal camp in West Virginia, before moving with her family to Buckingham County, Va. She then went on to Richmond, where she met her dear husband of 53 years, Rex, while working at the DMV. Afterwards, she went on to a dutiful career of over 30 years with Goldberg Company. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was heavily involved in her sons' Cub Scout troop. She enjoyed arranging silk flowers and making Christmas ornaments for family and friends, and dining at her favorite restaurant, La Casita. The family will be honoring her life with a graveside service 1 p.m. September 4, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Va. 23222. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Comfort Zone Camp. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.
