ECKERT, Alton J., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered the streets of Heaven Sunday, July 19, 2020, where he was reunited with his wife, Shirley; daughter, Melanie; and his parents. Alton is survived by his children, Alton G. Eckert (Kim), Richard J. Eckert (Linda) and Rebecca L. Smith (Allan); sister, Kay Eckert; brother, Barry Eckert (Janice); seven grandchildren, Allan K. Smith III, Melissa Smith, Jonathan Smith, Ricky Eckert, Phillip Eckert, Jonathan Eckert and Kelly R. Binder; five great-grandchildren, Autumn Smith, Arya and Lydia Smith and Christopher and Lincoln Eckert; and a great-great-grandson, Amos Bower. Alton proudly served the United States Navy during Vietnam and the Korean conflict where he earned both a silver and bronze star as well as a purple heart. During his military career, he achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer; taught B school in Jacksonville, Fla., where he also ran the base drill team; and served two tours on Midway Island. He and his late wife loved to travel the world, taking many cruises, yearly trips to Hawaii and several to Australia, making friends wherever they roamed. He was a wonderful husband and father and was devoted to his family. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 26, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A private graveside service will be held at Gethsemane Church of Christ at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Eagle's Nest community living center at McGuire Veterans Hospital in Richmond, Va.View online memorial
