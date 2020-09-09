 Skip to main content
EDDINGS, Tina Nadine, 59, of Richmond, gained her wings Saturday, August 29, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, mother, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home. Viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020, 11 a.m. followed by the Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Interment, Riverview Cemetery.

