EDDINGS, Tina Nadine, 59, of Richmond, gained her wings Saturday, August 29, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, mother, sisters, brothers, grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held one hour prior to the 12 noon Celebration of Life service Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries, 2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd., Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Interment Riverview Cemetery.