EDENS, MARTIN

EDENS, CW3 Martin, (Ret.) "Dean," U.S. Army, passed away on July 13, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold D. Edens and Carolyn M. Edens; and brothers, Darrell, Daniel and Paul Edens. He is survived by his wife, Ute; his son, Michael and wife, Angela, of Chester, Va.; his son, Christopher of Chester, Va.; granddaughters, Cyann and Kira; grandson, Jackson; his sisters, Cara Lee Edens, Caryn Edens and partner, Bryan Loun; and brother, Gerald Edens. Interment will be in the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va.

