EDWARDS, Clara Bell, 92, of Richmond, departed this life on September 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Bettie J. Perry; five grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd.