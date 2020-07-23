EDWARDS, Louise Gill, 70, of Richmond, departed this life Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by three siblings. She leaves to cherish her loving memory one daughter, one grandson, parents, three siblings, a host of nieces and nephews, three godchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum, where a walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020. Graveside celebration 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
