EDWARDS, WILLIAM JR.

EDWARDS, William Daniel Jr. "Pooter," 25, of Chesterfield County, passed away July 10, 2020. Will was born on March 15, 1995. He was preceded in death by his mother, Pamela Edwards. Survivors include his father, Bill Edwards (Meredith); two brothers, Jonathan (Jessica) and Hank; two sisters, Ashley (Shaun) and Deanna; grandparents, Curtis and Mary Edwards and Jean Inge (Bill); and many nephews and nieces. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend; a lover of music and history. Will cared deeply for those he loved and had a gentle soul. He will be greatly missed. May he be at peace with God. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18