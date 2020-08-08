EISER, Debra Breeden, 55, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Debra was born on October 24, 1964, and grew up in Chesterfield, Virginia. She obtained her bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from James Madison University (JMU), where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Tony Eiser, and the couple went on to share 32 years in marriage. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick Henry Breeden Jr. and Betty Covington Breeden. She is survived by her loving husband, Tony Eiser; and their three children, Dylan Eiser, Haley Eiser and Aaron Eiser, all from North Chesterfield, Va.; brother, Michael Breeden (Janine) from Buffalo, New York; sister, Nancy Breeden Johnson (Todd) from North Chesterfield, Va.; two nephews, Jared and Joshua Breeden; and three nieces, Brittany, Kaitlynn and Emily Johnson. Upon graduation from JMU, Debra worked at Reynolds Metals Company for 12 years and also obtained her master's degree in Business Administration from the University of Richmond. She then transitioned from career programmer to career mom, when she decided to stay home and raise their three children. Once the children were older, Debra began working at St. Mark's Preschool; she also worked bingo scheduling for the FC Richmond Soccer Club Debra thoroughly enjoyed those rewarding experiences. Debra was at her happiest watching her children play soccer and basketball and was always their biggest fan. While softball was always Debra's main sport by which she excelled in elementary school, through high school and college and then later as an adult, Debra very quickly became the ultimate soccer mom and was team mom for all her kids' sports teams. She was devoted to raising her kids and her best memories were at the beach with her family and playing family games around the kitchen table. The funeral Mass will be held on August 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive, North Chesterfield, Va. 23236. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on August 13, 2020, at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Road, Midlothian, Va. 23113. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the VCU Massey Cancer Center or your local SPCA.View online memorial
