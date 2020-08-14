ELDRIDGE, MILDRED

ELDRIDGE, Mrs. Mildred B., age 83, of Richmond, departed this life August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Eldridge. She is survived by three daughters, Linda Jenkins (Charles), Angela Carter (Christopher) and Cassandra Aikens (Aaron); one son, Vincent Eldridge (June); eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; one sister, Gracie Brown; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, two brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 11 a.m. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Saturday.View online memorial
