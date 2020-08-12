ELLIOTT, George Butler, 85, a lifetime resident of Essex County, Va., died peacefully at home surrounded by his family after a very brief battle with Leukemia. George was preceded in death by his parents, Eugenia Elliott and Robert Lee Elliott Sr., of Laneview, Va.; brother, Robert Lee Elliott Jr.; and sister, Marian Fosdick. He is survived by his sweetheart of 66 years, Sidney Balderson Elliott; sister, Betty Page Davis; "his girls" and sons-in-law, Susan Eastwood (Len), JoJo McKinley (Tim) and Patricia Faye Pryor (Chip). He was devoted to and adored his grandchildren, Rebecca Thornton (Chris), Alden McKinley, Elizabeth McKinley, Mary Elizabeth Pryor, Maggie Pryor; and most recently his great-grandson, Carter Thornton. He was admired and loved by his children and grandchildren, and by many who considered him their adopted father and grandfather. George (also lovingly known as Granddaddy, Uncle Butt or Butt Butt) was a humble, honest man who worked hard all of his life to help his family and others. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word and valued service to God and to his family above all else. While George was successful in many ways and honored by many organizations, he would never want those to be listed anywhere. His good deeds and accomplishments are written on the hearts of those who have gone before him and those who remain behind. A celebration of his life will be held Friday, August 14, at Beale Memorial Baptist Church in Tappahannock, 19622 Tidewater Trail at 10 a.m. and seating will be limited. Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. preceding the service. The service will also be live streamed on Facebook and the church website. Please wear your mask to protect yourself and others. A private graveside service for the family will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beale Memorial Baptist Church, 19622 Tidewater Trail, Tappahannock, Va. 22560 or to Neighbors Outreach Worldwide, P.O. Box 1242, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial
