ENG, Ling Yung, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A native of Toishan Kwangtung, China. She is survived by two sons and their wives, two daughters and their husbands, three grandsons, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Richmond Public Schools will have fully virtual learning in the fall because of COVID-19
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18