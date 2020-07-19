ENG, Ling Yung, 93, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A native of Toishan Kwangtung, China. She is survived by two sons and their wives, two daughters and their husbands, three grandsons, a granddaughter and two great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 22, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a funeral service will be held Thursday, July 23, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Ling ENG as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.