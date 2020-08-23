ENROUGHTY, Doris "Dot" Ann Slater Hicks, 92, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Hicks; and second husband, James Enroughty. Doris was a lifelong member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, where she sang in the chior since the age of 12 as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #176. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Hicks; grandchildren, Laura Bouldin (Scott), David Hicks (Becky), their mother, Betty Nolan; great-grandchildren, Summer, Alexis, Gavin and Hunter. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home - Laburnum Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.
