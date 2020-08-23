 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ENROUGHTY, DORIS

ENROUGHTY, DORIS

Only $5 for 5 months
ENROUGHTY, DORIS

ENROUGHTY, Doris "Dot" Ann Slater Hicks, 92, of Richmond, entered eternal rest on Thursday, August 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Curtis Hicks; and second husband, James Enroughty. Doris was a lifelong member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, where she sang in the chior since the age of 12 as well as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter #176. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Hicks; grandchildren, Laura Bouldin (Scott), David Hicks (Becky), their mother, Betty Nolan; great-grandchildren, Summer, Alexis, Gavin and Hunter. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 25, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home - Laburnum Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.

View online memorial

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News