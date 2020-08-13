EPPS, Judith Hutchinson, 77, of Irvington, Va., passed away August 8, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. C. Hutchinson and Maxwell Hutchinson; and sister, Patricia Bevard. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Pete Epps; daughter, Jennifer Norman; sons, Brian Epps and Scott Epps; grandchildren, Grant Norman, Riley Norman and Kelsey Epps; and a sister, Jeanne Rose. She retired from Southside Regional School of Nursing in 2007. Services will be held at a later date.View online memorial
