ESSEX, Mabel Jean. God's precious daughter, Jean, 88, entered His Kingdom in fully restored health and mind on July 24, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in February, 2001; her daughter-in-law, Nancy; and granddaughter, Emily, both in 2002. She was a loving and devoted mother to five sons and their wives, Steve and Michelle Essex of Purcellville, Va., Glenn and Rhoda Essex of Haymarket, Va. and Richard and Kathleen Essex, Ron and Donna Essex and Jay and Marybeth Essex, all of Richmond, Va.; as well as a treasured grandmother of 13 grandchildren and great-grandmother of four little ones. A memorial service, open to family and close friends, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Gayton Baptist Church in Richmond, Va. Interment will be private in Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Community West Church (Building Fund). Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names
-
WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol
-
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting on Forest Hill Avenue
-
With Chesterfield divided over school reopening options, School Board votes for virtual learning
-
Monument Avenue residents refile lawsuit challenging removal of Lee statue