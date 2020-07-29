EVINGTON, Harriet

EVINGTON, Harriet Delano, born January 8, 1942, died on July 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dora Warner Delano; and father, Lewis Douglas Delano. She is survived by her three daughters, Deean S. Johnson (Scott), Rhonda L. Evington and Kelly A. Givens (Josh); sister, Mary Delano McNeil (Ron); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Harriet was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, she was a dedicated volunteer for CJW and Meals on Wheels. Harriet was devoted to and loved her family dearly. In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels/Feedmore.

